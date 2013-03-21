AHS offers new dog training classes

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS), along with AHS’ Behavior Team, last month launched a series of public dog training classes. The dog training classes are held at AHS’ Sunnyslope Campus Training Center, located at 1311 W. Hatcher Road.

Classes are held Wednesday through Friday in the evenings and all day on Saturday and Sunday. Class offerings will include puppy socials, dog basics, puppy basics and even a few specialty courses titled “Check In and Chill Out,” “Click for Fun,” and “Tricks.”

Pet owners can choose to attend a four-week, all-encompassing training program or a single class focused on a specific area of training. All of the classes will feature innovative ways to train your dog using positive reinforcement and other force-free methods.

Rick Gonzales, formerly the behavior programs coordinator, has taken on the role of head trainer. Gonzales recently received his CPDT-KA certification and has been in the animal welfare field for more than eight years. He has worked for numerous shelters throughout the years teaching basic handling skills and canine body language, running canine play groups, and counseling people on canine behavior. Having a good understanding of canine body language and behavior, he also enjoys working with high-energy and deaf dogs.

For a calendar of available classes, full class descriptions, a price list, behavior tip sheets, or to register for a class, visit www.azhumane.org/dogtraining.