Apply to have antiques, collectibles appraised

Eight, Arizona PBS invites collectors throughout Arizona to apply for an opportunity to attend a weekend evaluation event, where they can meet with professional appraisers and possibly showcase their heirlooms and antiques in the second season of Eight’s original series “Arizona Collectibles.”

The series, which premiered Sept. 4, takes viewers to a world of treasures as appraisers evaluate and discuss diverse keepsakes of Arizona residents. Season two premieres in fall 2015.

The weekend-long evaluation event featuring Beth McDonald, series host and popular radio personality for Phoenix-based 99.9 FM KEZ, takes place the weekend of April 11-12, and will be recorded to form the basis for the thirteen 30-minute episodes of the second season of “Arizona Collectibles.”

The submission deadline is April 1. Registrants will be notified by e-mail in the beginning of April if their item(s) have been selected for tickets to attend the “Arizona Collectibles” event. The notification email will include additional instructions and an assigned arrival day and time. To apply, visit www.azpbs.org/collectibles/attend.php.

For a special invitation to Eight’s studio to get their collectibles evaluated, interested guests can become a member of Eight, Arizona PBS with a $125 pledge of support. As a thank-you gift, they will be allotted a time slot to appear in the studio and will be able to have up to three items evaluated by professional appraisers at no additional cost. Based on the outcome of the appraiser’s evaluation of their items, guests may be invited to appear on camera with their collectibles.

Eight also offers interested collectors the option to submit photos with a brief description of their item(s) for a possible admission ticket. Tickets are limited, so not everyone who submits will be invited. Of those invited, they will have the chance to be selected by producers to possibly be featured on the show. Invited guests can purchase two additional evaluations for $35 each along with their one free evaluation.