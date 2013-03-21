Village Health Club collecting shoes

This holiday season, Village Health Clubs & Spas wants to do its part in spreading holiday cheer by giving back to those who don’t have the funds or resources to buy winter necessities such as shoes this holiday season. Starting this month, there will be a donation bin inside the location at 4444 E. Camelback Road to collect new and used shoes of all sizes for St. Vincent De Paul.

Every day, St. Vincent De Paul works to meet requests for shoes from community members across the Valley. This adds up to thousands of pairs of shoes every year. “We are a premier health club that strongly promotes community engagement, so we are very proud of our members for helping to organize such a great drive for a great cause,” says Carol Nalevanko, President of Village Health Clubs & Spas.

Both Village members and community members can donate their new and used shoes through Friday, Dec. 16. For more information, call 602-840-6412.