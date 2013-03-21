These two buddies need a home together

Ralph and Gina are best buddies who were formally down on their luck and arrived at the Arizona Humane Society malnourished and in need of medical treatment. Now healthy, the 3-year-olds are ready for a home and hope to find one big enough for them both.

They have been together their entire lives and are joined at the hip. When they aren’t snuggled on your lap or snoozing on a dog bed, they enjoy challenging each other to tug matches with a rope toy and dashing out the dog door for a romp through the yard. Well-mannered and social, you’re sure to attract lots of attention when you take these two pups out on the town to any Fido friendly restaurant or coffee shop.

Both Ralph and Gina greet every new friend they meet with tail wags and kisses. They are good with other pets and kids and would make an excellent addition to any home, even an apartment as long as you are able to take them for a brisk walk each day.

Meet these two best buddies at the AHS Sunnyslope Campus, located at 9226 N. 13th Ave. Their adoption fee together is $120. For more information, call 602-997-7585 and ask for animal numbers A542838-68. They may have been adopted by the time you visit the shelter but there are hundreds of other homeless pets at the shelter. Visit www.azhumane.org to see them all.