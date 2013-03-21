In-N-Out opens at Colonnade Mall

Fast-food chain In-N-Out opened its 30th location in Arizona last month, at the Camelback Colonnade Mall. The made-to-order burger joint is on 20th Street just south of Camelback Road, in the same beleaguered parking lot at the Fry’s Grocery Store that is undergoing an extensive remodel and expansion.

Well known for its burgers, the patties are made from fresh, 100% pure beef chuck deboned and ground at In-N-Out’s own patty-making facilities. The patties are free of additives, fillers and preservatives of any kind. The fries are individually cut in the restaurants, then cooked in 100-percent pure vegetable oil. In-N-Out also serves real ice cream shakes.

The new In-N-Out has the familiar drive-through and the restaurant itself seats 77 patrons. For more information, visit http://www.in-n-out.com.