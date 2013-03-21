Time to finally pen that kids’ book

Do you have a great children’s book manuscript that you’d like to share with the world? Southwest Human Development, as part of its First Edition Project, is looking for its next winning children’s book writer. The purpose is to provide the most enjoyable and promising content for a book for children from ages birth to 5.

The selected manuscript will be professionally illustrated, published and promoted by Southwest Human Development. The winning author will receive a $1,000 advance and 8 percent royalty and the opportunity to have his or her book distributed to more than 2,500 children and placed for sale online and in retail bookstores.

For each book sold, Southwest Human Development will donate an additional book to a child in need using a One for One model similar to that of TOMS Shoes.

Manuscripts for this year’s contest will be accepted through Oct. 15. Learn more about the contest and how to submit your manuscript at http://www.firsteditionproject.com.