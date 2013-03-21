Volunteers sought for 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four

December 2016
The Phoenix Local Organizing Committee seeks 3,600 volunteers to assist with the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four.
The PLOC is recruiting volunteers for the numerous community and ancillary events before and during the Final Four, set for April 1 and 3. Duties include hospitality areas, operations, information centers and transportation.
“We could not possibly execute this event without the time and talents of thousands of volunteers,” PLOC Executive Director and CEO Dawn Rogers said. “The volunteers are the backbone of every successful major event. Volunteering for the 2017 Final Four is a great way to show your pride in Arizona—and it will be a blast for everyone who pitches in.”
Volunteers may register at http://www.phoenixfinalfour.com/volunteer. Beginning Dec. 7, registered volunteers may begin signing up for shifts. Final Four volunteers will receive: an official 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four polo shirt; a Final Four hat; a Final Four drawstring bag; and a special invitation to the post-Final Four Volunteer Appreciation Party.
Here are requirements for Final Four volunteers:
• Must be at least 18 years or older by March 1, 2017.
• Must volunteer for a minimum of three shifts over the course of the event (shifts range from three to five hours).
• Must complete the Samaritan registration application with accurate information.
• Must undergo a background check before the Men’s Final Four, per NCAA requirements.
• Out-of-town volunteers must be able to find their own accommodations.
