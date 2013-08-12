A & E Briefs

One World, Many Voices’

Through Aug. 31

Pueblo Grande Museum

4619 E. Washington St.

602-495-0901

The exhibit, included with regular museum admission, showcases instruments, videos, and over 40 images of Canyon Records artists, including R. Carlos Nakai, Tony Duncan, Radmilla Cody, and others. View rare items from Canyon’s 65-year history including memorabilia from the beginning of the company in the early 1950s. Guests can take home the gallery soundtrack, available as a CD in the museum gift shop.

‘Sonoran Shades’ Opening Reception

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4

Herberger Theater Center

222 E. Monroe

602-254-7399, ext. 105

The public is invited to the free opening reception of this exhibit of paintings by Robert P. Meyer. Meet the artist, enjoy live music by Nick Heward and no-host bar in Bob’s Spot Lounge. Sonoran Shades is an exploration of shades of color in the desert southwest. Robert draws and paints the spectrum as he sees it, bright and big. Metered street parking is available, or park for $6 at the Arizona Center (Fillmore/5th Street) weekdays after 5 p.m. Purchase validation at the Herberger Theater Box Office before the reception. For information, contact Laurene Austin at laustin@HerbergerTheater.org.

‘The Brockway Experience’

A/C Theatre Company

Aug. 4-19

Phoenix Theatre

100 E. McDowell Road

602-254-2151

See some of the Valley’s top musical theater performers let loose in a rock concert setting. “Brockway” re-imagines and re-orchestrates songs from Broadway musicals as Hard Rock music. Tickets are $26 general admission in the Hardes Theater, and $17 for students, seniors and members of the military. Visit http://www.phoenixtheatre.com.

Orpheus Male Chorus Auditions

6-7 p.m. Aug. 8 & 15

Central United Methodist Church

1875 N. Central Ave.

602-271-9396

Prepared music is not required for the audition. Weekly rehearsals are scheduled each Tuesday evening from 7-9:30 p.m. at the same location. Orpheus’ membership of volunteer singers, ranging from talented choral enthusiasts to professional musicians, currently stands at more than 90 members. The organization is seeking to rapidly expand its membership. Visit www.orpheus.org.

‘Shrek the Musical’

Valley Youth Theatre

Aug. 11-27

Herberger Theater

222 E. Monroe

602-252-8497

A Tony Award-winning fairytale adventure that brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage, and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears. An unlikely hero finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre. Tickets are $20-$38.50 plus fees. Visit www.herbergertheater.org.

‘ELAN’

Convergence Ballet

Aug. 12-13

P.V. Community College, Center for the Performing Arts

18401 N. 32nd St.

602-787-7738

For years, dancers and choreographers have been coming to Arizona from all over the world to work with Convergence Ballet Company. This year, for its fifth season, Convergence welcomes three new dancers: Jadyn Reddy, Dustin Crumbaugh, and Giulia Spinelli. These new additions will join CBC’s returning dancers at the company’s summer performance. Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 general admission. Visit https://www.paradise valley.edu/cpa.

Dinner and a Show

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Coup Des Tartes

1725 E. Osborn Road

602-212-1082

We3, a music group from Phoenix, will perform. When vocalist Renee Grant Patrick, daughter of the late George Grant (who sang lead tenor for the Ink Spots) lost her father in January of 2016, she combined talents with Suzanne Lansford (violin) and Nicole Pesce (piano) to pay tribute to some of their favorite Ink Spots songs, one of them being “We Three.” There is a $25 per person food/beverage minimum. For more information or reservations, call or visit http://www.nicetartes.com.

Jazz Vocalist Alice Tatum

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

The Nash

110 E. Roosevelt St.

602-795-0464

Valley favorite Alice Tatum is an award-winning and critically acclaimed singer who has been a fixture on the Phoenix music scene for more than 30 years. She is an accomplished jazz vocalist, as well as excelling in pop music genres. Tickets are $20 adults and $10 students. Visit www.thenash.org.

Student Art Exhibit Reception

4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22

Church of the Beatitudes

555 W. Glendale Ave.

Featuring the artwork of AP Art students from Sunnyslope and Washington high schools. The show will continue through Sept. 3. Admission is free, and some artwork will be available for purchase. Thirty percent of the sale price will help fund art projects at the church. Hosted by the Beatitudes Art Council. For more information, contact Marcia Nix at 602-274-8992.

Rural Route Film Festival

Touring Program:

Short Films and Animations

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Phoenix Center for the Arts

1202 N 3rd St.

Hosted by No Festival Required, The Rural Route Film Festival mission is to screen works that deal with rare people and cultures outside of the bustle of the city, as well as cultures normally overlooked by the mainstream media. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance online (plus service charge), $12 day of show, $11, with student ID. For tickets, visit http://www.ruralroute.brownpapertickets.com.

‘Mamma Mia’

Sept. 6-Oct. 15

Phoenix Theatre

100 E. McDowell Road

602-254-3151

A mother, a daughter, three possible dads, and a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Cleverly told through the songs of ABBA, Mamma Mia follows Sophie and her journey to find the identity of her father, while her mother, Donna, comes face to face with three men from her romantic past. Tickets are $35-$85. Visit http://www.phoenixtheatre.com.