Chamber music society hosts Winter Festival

The Phoenix Chamber Music Society, the Valley’s only professional music organization dedicated to the art of chamber music, presents its popular Winter Festival from March 2-9.

The full calendar, and ticket information, can be found at www.PhoenixChamberMusicSociety.org. Concerts taking place in the North Central area include:

“An Unlikely Muse,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Veritas Preparatory Academy, 3102 N. 56th St., Ste. 100. A musical theater production featuring the last years of Brahms in music and words. Written by Harry Clark and directed by Troy Hollar, featuring actor Jack Gilpin, and musicians Melvin Chen on piano, David Shifrin on clarinet, and the Miró Quartet. Nearing his 60th birthday, Brahms announces he’s done composing and it is time to relax, take it easy. In a chance encounter, meeting and hearing clarinetist Mühlfeld, Brahms’ contemplated retirement is shattered, and with renewed zeal he dispatches four seminal works for the clarinet. Tickets are $60.

Shostakovich, Beethoven and Brahms Piano Trios, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Drive. Artists include the Montrose Trio featuring Jon Kimura Parker on piano, Martin Beaver on violin, and Clive Greensmith on cello, performing Shostakovich: Piano Trio No. 1 in C minor, Op. 8; Beethoven: Piano Trio in G Major, Op. 1, No. 2; and Brahms: Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major, Op. 8. Tickets are $50.

Brahms for Clarinet and Piano, 6 p.m. Monday, March 6 at Private Central Phoenix home (the address of the venue is revealed upon the purchase of the tickets). Tickets are $100 and include a dinner and the concert. Sandra Rivers, piano and David Shifrin, clarinet, perform Brahms: Op. 119 for Piano, and Brahms: Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in F minor, Op. 120, No. 1.

For more information, call 602-252-0095.