Fashion on display at Rosson House

Turn-of-the-century fashion is on view this spring at Heritage Square, 113 N. 6th St. Presented in the Rosson House Museum is clothing dating from the late 1890s through the 1920s, including a featured piece on loan from the personal collection of Black Cat Vintage, Phoenix.

This dress is one of many pieces that will be displayed in the Rosson House Museum this year for the “Dressing Downtown” exhibit, which runs through Oct. 29. Visitors will find the accessories and accouterments that defined turn-of-the-century style featured in an accompanying exhibit, “Details,” which is on display in the Stevens-Haustgen Bungalow through May 27.

The “Dressing Downtown” and “Details” exhibits are included in regular museum admission of $9 adults, $8 seniors/students/military, and $4 for children ages 5 and older. The Rosson House Museum is open for guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and from 12-4 p.m. Sundays. The last tour each day is at 3 p.m.

For more information, call 602-262-5070 or visit www.heritagesquarePHX.org.