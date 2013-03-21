L.A. orchestra featured in Bach Festival

Top instrumentalists and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Quartet arrive in Phoenix this month to perform Bach masterpieces for the annual Arizona Bach Festival.

First up is Grammy-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Central United Methodist Church, 1875 N. Central Ave.

Next experience young organist Michael Hey, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 6300 N. Central Ave.

Enjoy pianist Kimiko Ishizaka in recital 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, also at Central United Methodist Church.

The series concludes with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Quartet performing “The Art of the Fugue,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 back at All Saints’.

A pre-concert talk precedes each event one hour prior to the concert. Tickets are $23 in advance and $25 at the door for all concerts. A special Festival Pass for all four concerts also is available for $80. Student tickets at the door are $15 with valid high school or college ID.

For tickets or more information, go to www.ArizonaBachFestival.org. For questions, contact Scott Youngs at syoungs7@yahoo.com or 602-279-5539, ext. 128.