Local women perform story of friendship

The 40-year friendship saga between five Valley women—three of them from North Central Phoenix—makes its world premiere stage presentation May 18-21 at Mesa Encore Black Box Theatre, 933 E Main St., Mesa.

“Boa Babes” includes universal themes that women—and men—will relate to, from careers, children, husbands, aging parents, loss, love and deep friendships.

The five friends will also perform in the “dramedy with music,” according to Laurie Fagen, who penned the script in collaboration with the others. All are Valley stage veterans, including Pam Cannedy, Mary Nelle Brown and Sherri Hildebrand, all from North Central Phoenix. Sandy Densford Vernon and Fagen round out the cast.

“The story is about how we all met, and the many things we have in common,” Fagen explains. “The title comes from the night we went to Phoenix Theatre’s production of ‘La Cage aux Folles’ and decided to wear boas. We proclaimed ourselves the ‘Boa Babes’ and the name stuck.”

Produced by the Arizona Women’s Theatre Company and Cannedy Performing Arts Centre, the show is being directed by Deborah Lee Hall (also of North Central Phoenix) and stage managed by Cat Dragon of Mesa.

Tickets are now on sale at www.azwtc.org. For more information, call 602-738-4597.