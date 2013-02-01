ATHENA Awards presented Oct. 25

The ATHENA Awards, an internationally prized honor, recognizes the achievement of businesswomen across the Greater Phoenix region. The award, presented by the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, highlights three women every year who are at the top of their field and who invest in their career, their community and especially other women.

The awards will be presented 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 at a luncheon event at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, 6902 E. Greenway Parkway. Tickets are $80 for chamber members and $95 for non-members. RSVP by Oct. 16 at http://phoenixchamber.com or by calling 602-495-2182.

ATHENAs demonstrate inspiring leadership within their industry, mentor women throughout their career and dedicate themselves to the community. Finalists from the North Central community include Michelle Just from the Beatitudes Campus (Public Sector), and Jenny Poon with CO+HOOTS (Young Professional).