Catapult Learning takes over DHA

Catapult Learning, a provider of special and alternative education, announced the acquisition of Desert Heights Academy (DHA), a special education services provider for students with its main campus at 921 W. Camelback Road.

Desert Heights will join Catapult Learning’s Schools Group, which includes schools and programs specifically designed for special education students classified with both emotional and learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, and those with behavior-based challenges.

Desert Heights Academy is Catapult Learning’s third program in Arizona, joining Sierra Academy of Scottsdale and Aurora Day School in Peoria.

“Upon meeting the team at Desert Heights, we knew we would be great partners,” said Andrea Vargas, president of Catapult Learning’s Schools Division. “The Catapult team is impressed by the programs and partnerships DHA has built with school districts, and together, we will continue doing everything possible to prepare students to achieve their best life outcomes.”

Founded in 2008, Desert Heights Academy enrolls more than 250 students with mild to severe developmental disabilities. The program at Desert Heights meets the individual needs of each student through the use of a highly-structured system that fosters functional life skill development, behavioral and academic growth and successful transitions among school, home, community and work settings.

Desert Heights’ leadership and staff will remain in place as they continue providing the same level of education and social-emotional support for students. The school’s day-to-day operations will remain unaffected by the change in ownership.

As part of the acquisition, Catapult Learning also will operate Desert Breeze Transportation, a leading provider of transportation services for students with special needs, including those at DHA.