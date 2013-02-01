DIY pest control store collects funds for shelter

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence, Bug & Weed Mart will host a fundraising drive Oct. 2-31.

The locally owned and operated retailer, specializing in DIY pest control, will raise funds for My Sisters’ Place, an emergency shelter serving victims of domestic violence operated by Catholic Charities.

Donations can be made in-store at Bug & Weed Mart, 5020 N. Central Ave., during regular store hours. No purchase is necessary; receipts will be provided for tax records. Bug & Weed Mart match in-store donations, up to $5,000.

My Sisters’ Place will use the donations for food, diapers, bus tickets, medical supplies and child care for the individuals and families living in the shelter. For more information, visit www.catholiccharitiesaz.org.