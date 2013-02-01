Free class offers basic car care tips

Shahe “Shawn” Koulloukian, owner of MAZVO Auto Car Care Center on 7th Street south of Highland, is offering a free auto care class geared especially toward women, young and old. Men are welcome, too. The clinic will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Space is limited to just 40 people; RSVPs needed by Sept. 15.

This car care clinic will cover: How to check tire pressure; how to measure the tread on a tire; what’s involved in changing your oil; how to check fluid levels; how to change a spare tire; what to do when you break down; safety basics, and more.

The car care clinic is free and will be held at Mazvo Auto Car Care Center, 4610 N. 7th St. Complimentary refreshments and gourmet finger foods will be served. Wear loose-fitting clothes as you will be moving around cars and helping to change tires. RSVP to info@mazvo.com with your full name and a contact phone number. For more information about the clinic, visit http://www.mazvo.com/Car_Care_Clinic.html.