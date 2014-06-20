IMPACT Awards luncheon on May 10

Join the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the 30th Anniversary IMPACT Awards as eight businesses are honored, along with one nonprofit organization whose good work and successes strengthen the community.

The awards luncheon is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort, 2400 E. Missouri Ave.

You’ll hear their inspirational stories, see what makes them the best of the best in Valley business and discover which two companies will earn Business of the Year.

The public is invited to help decide who will be this year’s IMPACTful Nonprofit Award recipient. Vote for one of four IMPACTful Award finalists online at www.phoenixchamber.com/IMPACTful.

Tickets to the luncheon are $90 for chamber members, and $95 for non-members. Call 602-495-2182 or visit http://phoenixchamber.com and go to the Events page to register.