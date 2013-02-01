Job and Resource Fair set for Oct. 4

AZ@Work, in partnership with community organization 19 North, host a Job and Resource Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Open Door Fellowship, 8301 N. 19th Ave.

In addition to the Washington Elementary School District, businesses located on and adjacent to 19th Avenue, from Dunlap Avenue south to Northern Avenue, will be on hand, as will various community resources.

“The goal is to bring stability to families, schools and our community by helping candidates find and qualify for the highest paying jobs possible,” says Shannon McBride, president of 19 North.

For more information follow them on Facebook at 19NorthPhoenix.