Large site at Central, Indian School sold

Bright Land Holdings, LCC purchased the Central Avenue and Indian School Road development site, located at 4040, 4050 and 4060 N. Central Ave., for $6.1 million from 4040 N. Central, LLC (Glasir Capital Partners). The 3.17-acre development site is located south of the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Indian School Road.

Cushman & Wakefield Executive Managing Directors David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis represented the seller and Cushman & Wakefield Managing Director Mark Bramlett represented the buyer.

“This site has excellent development potential for developers to pursue high-density multifamily development. With the limited availability of hard-corner, infill T.O.D. sites having great access to major job and transportation corridors, this site is perfectly positioned in the market,” said Nicoluzakis.