Scooter’s Coffee helps clean up 19th Avenue

Scooter’s Coffee teamed up with the 19 North community to clean up 19th Avenue from Dunlap to Montebello during the “Love Our Community” event, held on Feb. 11.

Scooter’s Coffee owners, staff, and their families stepped away from the espresso machines and put on their work gloves last Saturday. With help from more than 100 Washington High School students, local businesses and churches, they scattered out along 19th Avenue ready to pick up litter and beautify the neighborhood. By the end of the morning, dozens of garbage bags full of trash lined the sidewalks, and the community gathered at Open Door Fellowship Church to celebrate.

“We just wanted to do our part to help keep the neighborhood clean and walkable,” noted Mark Stevenson, the Phoenix-area franchisee and owner of the Scooter’s drive-thru coffee kiosk at 2635 W. Glendale Ave. “We’ve made so many great friends in the neighborhood in the past few months, and it feels great to pitch in and give back.”

The hard work didn’t go unnoticed by the local community. “You would not believe the number of people who have stopped their car, rolled down their window and said ‘Thanks for what you’re doing in my neighborhood,’” remarked Kirk Wilson, a member of the Scooter’s Coffee team. “People are really excited about this community.”

With many more community events and opportunities to come, including a business alliance designed to encourage new businesses to take root in this vibrant, up-and-coming area, Stevenson and his team at Scooter’s Coffee are excited to be able to take an active role in its rebirth as a great place to live, work and invest right in the heart of Phoenix.

Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Neb., is a fast-growing coffeehouse with over 150 locations across the Midwest and South. Stevenson’s Scooter’s Coffee franchise is the first to open in Arizona. For more information, visit: www.scooterscoffee.com.