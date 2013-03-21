Shops on Camelback makes a short move

The Shops on Camelback has moved to a new location, 835 E. Camelback Road, just one block west of the original store.

The Shops will continue its theme: a multi dealer marketplace, still with an open, light, well-organized, and spacious store that it is known for its beautifully laid out and artful displays. The showroom is the perfect size for a fun and enjoyable shopping experience. An abundance of parking in the rear of store will be used for future parking lot events.

The Shops is a venue showcasing a mix of handpicked antique, vintage and new home and garden furnishings and accessories. In addition to the unusual finds you will find unique gifts, jewelry, fresh plants and flowers. The Shops offers furnishings that blend timeless pieces with current trends for your own personalized look. An interesting find—new or old—will become an heirloom to pass down for generations.

With central Phoenix and the central corridor becoming increasingly popular, The Shops’ unique offering of multi stores all under one roof is a welcomed addition along with the many new restaurants coming the area.

In addition to ongoing painting clinics, the store hosts annual events such Antique Treasures (an appraisal clinic offered two times a year and benefiting the Phoenix Children’s Hospital), Wreaths For Life benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities, a Lampapaloosa sale, Holly Days, and pieces of history contest. New and unusual events will be scheduled this year.

For more information, visit www.theshopsoncamelback.com.