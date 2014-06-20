Third Thursdays in Melrose District

A popular evening shopping event is returning to the Melrose District as the “Third Thursday” expands to a monthly, instead of occasional happening.

A large group of businesses along 7th Avenue, primarily south of Highland Avenue, will remain open into the evening, and many will offer shopping discounts and other specials just for the night. Among the businesses participating are: Melrose Pharmacy, Wag n-Wash, Twigs & Twine, Sweet Salvage, Rebel Salon & Vintage, C-Mod, Hub Patio, Frockify, and RestoFab.

Melrose Third Thursday now includes food trucks provided by Best in Show events, parking-lot vendors and music/entertainment. Sound Bite, the joint effort (music and food truck) between KJZZ and Shortleash Hotdogs, will be on site as well.

The group of businesses at 700 W. Campbell Ave., which includes Kharma Life Center, Modern on Melrose, Melrose Manor, and The Worx Salon, also are merging their “Moonlight on Melrose” event into Third Thursdays, staying open until 8 p.m.

The vision of the Third Thursday organizers is to turn Third Thursdays into a movement paralleling First Fridays in downtown Phoenix.

“This is a way to really bring the community together, creating an ongoing, family-friendly, event that celebrates who we are and where we live,” says Jane Mayer of Kharma Life Center.

Pam Pawlowski of SAMA (Seventh Avenue Merchants Association) offers, “As we become involved in local community, lots of cross promotion can happen. We want to continue to grow together and make Melrose known for Third Thursday.”