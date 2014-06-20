What are ASU’s plans for bio-med?

Arizona State University’s Biomedical Initiatives will be the topic at the Arizona Association for Economic Development’s (AAED) March luncheon, set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Phoenix Country Club, 2901 N. 7th St.

Rick Naimark, ASU’s associate vice president for Program Development Planning, will be the speaker. He will discuss ASU’s biomedical advancements and share information about the university’s projects, progress and partnerships.

The cost of the luncheon is $40 for AAED members and guests, $55 for non-members and $60 for late registrants. To register, visit www.aaed.com/event/march14. The registration deadline is Thursday, March 9 by noon. Vegetarian meals must be requested in advance.

For more information, call AAED at (602-0240-AAED (2233), or visit www.aaed.com.