Apply now for project mini-grants

City neighborhood leaders who have projects that need some funds to complete, be advised: the city of Phoenix’s Love Your Block grant application window opens on Sept. 1.

Love Your Block is a competitive mini-grant program that engages residents in revitalizing their neighborhoods, one block at a time. Neighborhood organizations are encouraged to identify challenges and develop volunteer-fueled solutions.

Neighborhood organizations from all over the city of Phoenix are invited to apply for a grant of up to $1,000 to support a revitalization project. Applications are available through the online portal Award Alley. Applicants can access it through http://www.hpnphx.org/cities-of-service/ or via Facebook at loveyrblockPHX.

For more information, including whether your organization qualifies to receive a grant, contact Leonard Gross at 602-495-7509 or leonard.gross@phoenix.gov.