AWEE moves to new location

Arizona Women’s Education & Employment (AWEE) has moved its office to 326 E. Coronado Road, Suite 105.

The move coincided with the end of the nonprofit agency’s lease at the former downtown campus of Phoenix College at 640 N. 1st Ave.

“We had a great relationship with Phoenix College for nearly two decades,” said Brad Harris, interim executive director at AWEE. “New plans for the property meant we needed to find a new home and we found a great centrally located space not too far from where we had been.”

AWEE’s new offices, which include meeting rooms and classroom space, officially opened on July 5. Summer hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays. The new phone number is 602-601-7200. Email and website (www.awee.org) addresses will remain the same.

In a collaboration with Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, AWEE’s free Clothing Boutique will combine with Fresh Start’s Treasures “to better serve the community’s female job seekers,” Harris said. The resource will be located at Fresh Start at 1130 E. McDowell Road. Donations of new and gently used women’s clothing can be dropped off at Fresh Start between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Donors can receive AWEE-specific donation forms upon request.