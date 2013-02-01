Combining love of dogs and music

Doggie in the Mirror, located at 4723 N. Central Ave., is having its grand opening on Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. The shop will host a dogtail party with both treats for four legged friends and humans, along with a meet-and-greet with owner and Valley music artist, Nisha Kataria—who made waves in the music industry with appearances on American Idol.

Upon entering the store, customers will walk down a red carpet as they observe music videos being played through a projector along with portraits of dogs dressed as their famous doppelgangers. Many of the shop’s specialty items also relate to pop culture, such as doggie guitar and microphone toys exclusively sold at DITM.

Alongside specialty goods, including organic baked treats, the shop also offers essentials such as bowls and leashes.

The shop offers professional grooming, bathing, and electric tubs for those who wish to wash their pooches themselves. Behind the golden gates, dogs will enjoy private suites, a jungle gym, electric tables and tubs, and all brand-new equipment.

DITM is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 602-266-DOGS.