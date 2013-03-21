Have your dog’s behavior approved

Does your canine friend have good manners at home as well as out in the community? Receive an AKC Canine Good Citizen Evaluation 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 N. 7th St.

The Canine Good Citizen Program is a two-part program that stresses responsible pet ownership for owners and basic good manners for dogs. All dogs who pass the 10-step CGC test may receive a certificate from the American Kennel Club.

The certified evaluator will test your dog for this AKC recognized title and give you the paperwork to mail in to AKC on the same day.

Reservations are available through Leslie Spencer-Snider at 602-861-9256 or 602-679-1955. Only one dog is evaluated at a time so time slots are limited. Cost is $20 per test per dog. Multiple dogs are welcome if properly supervised and handled. A portion of the proceeds from this event goes toward the operations costs of the North Mountain Visitor Center.

Deposit of $10 is required before the event to reserve the spot.