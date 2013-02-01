Comedy show benefits animal rescue groups

Pet rescue organizations from across the Valley will unite on July 15 for the 5th Annual Dog Days of Summer Benefit Comedy Show.

It’s a fun night—with a serious side. Maricopa County boasts the second-highest euthanasia rate in the United States, behind Los Angeles County. There are more than 140 rescue groups in the Valley, yet healthy, adoptable animals are still euthanized daily. With more funds, Valley rescue groups can save more dogs and cats from this fate.

The night of comedy for a cause features Sean Hoy (host), Isaac “Doc” Farm and Kristofer Royer. Dinner is included and vegan options will be available. Adults 18 and older are invited and tickets are $55, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting participating animal rescue groups.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 522 N. 40th St., just a few blocks south of the Loop 202. Seating is by ticket number; the lower the number, the closer to the stage—so buy early! A cash bar (with ID) will be available. Auctions, raffles, and other fun will occur before and after the show.

No adoptable animals will be at the event, and no animal companions are allowed, other than service animals.

Contact Christa Sorenson at christasboxers@gmail.com or 602-292-3200 for more information regarding group ticket sales, raffle donations, and corporate partnership opportunities. Tickets can be purchased online through a participating rescue group, including 2nd Chance Dog Rescue, Follow Your Heart Animal Rescue, and Medical Animals in Need. Participating groups will earn $20 from each ticket sold through their link. A list of all participating organizations is available at: www.twistedevents.org.