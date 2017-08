Free nail trim at Puff & Fluff

Everyone loves a pedicure, and the grooming experts at Puff & Fluff want to help keep your pup’s nails all trimmed up.

Come by the shop at 5835 N. 16th St., Suites D and E, between 12 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 and receive a free canine nail trim, along with a treat bag to take home (first come, first served). In lieu of payment, donations will be collected for Wiggle Butt Rescue.

For more information, visit www.puffandfluffspa.com.