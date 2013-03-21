HALO to no longer operate at MCACC

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last fall to not renew its contract with HALO Animal Rescue when it ends in April. This is part of a restructuring plan at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, where HALO has helped save thousands of animals since 2013. HALO will continue to be a part of the Alliance for Companion Animals and New Hope Partners.

“Relationships with the New Hope partners are the key to rescuing as many animals as possible,” said Supervisor Denny Barney, District 1. “They connect animals to new owners while MCACC works to gather strays and provide vital veterinary services.”

HALO Animal Rescue is one of the county’s New Hope partners and has helped MCACC find homes for 27,000 shelter animals since coming to the West Shelter in January 2013. That partnership will continue. MCACC is prepared to take over all shelter adoptions at the end of the current contract on April 30.

“Our tireless staff and volunteers have already been restructured to be more efficient,” said Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4. “This is a time to embrace all of our rescue partners and continue our goal to increase adoptions.”

The live release rate of animals was up to 84 percent in 2016, while the number of animals entering the shelter continues to decline. The board credits MCACC spay and neuter education programs along with the strong relationships with rescue organizations for these improvements.

“We have added veterinarians, streamlined processes and turned our focus to customer service,” said Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5. “MCACC has already increased its adoptions and I have every reason to believe that will continue.”

In 2016, HALO Animal Rescue saved the lives of more than 8,100 dogs and cats, breaking its 2015 record by 76 animals. Through its three adoption centers in Phoenix and numerous adoption events around the Valley, HALO matched 8,064 homeless cats and dogs with pet lovers in Maricopa County and beyond. Thanks to creative partnerships with other animal rescue organizations, HALO found homes as far away as Idaho and Montana for another 90 dogs.

For more information, visit HALO online at halorescue.org or www.facebook.com/HALOresQ.