Hiring Fest set for Aug. 9

Goodwill of Central Arizona is hosting a Hiring Fest 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at all Goodwill Career Centers.

Approximately 50 hiring employers will be spread out on-site at each of the participating Goodwill Career Centers and other locations. They all have immediate hiring needs for open positions across a variety of industries and skill levels. Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early, bring resumes, dress professionally and be prepared to talk to hiring managers.

Locations include: 1625 W. Camelback Road and 4005 N. 16th St. (Covenant Consumer Direct, The Party Staff, Swissport, and Delta T Group); and Fresh Start Women’s Resource Center, 1130 E. McDowell Road, which will offer employment opportunities for women only.

For a complete list of locations address and participating employers visit: https://www.goodwillaz.org/event/hiring-fest-4/.