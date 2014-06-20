Jaxon is a mellow guy who loves naps

North Central News

 
May 2017

This silky-soft tabby might be a little shy at first, but he’s a sun worshipper who loves a good chin scratch and is ready for his forever home (submitted photo).

When you reach an age where spending the day napping sounds like good times, it’s clear you aren’t ready for a lot of change. Losing your home, for example. Yet that’s precisely what happened to Jaxon whose family had to move, and the journey was too long for a cat to endure.

The 4-year-old tabby was suddenly uprooted from his serene dwelling place, where he had been since kittenhood, and found himself occupying a kennel at the shelter. Though it takes a moment to gain his trust, Jaxon warms up to be a docile cat who appreciates soft chin rubs and light brushing.

After years of research, this expert napper has come to the conclusion that a dog bed is the most comfortable place to sleep, but he’ll make do with an empty box, a cat hammock, or a cat condo if need be. He’d prefer a quiet home where he can spend his downtime hibernating in closets, warming his silky fur coat in a sunny window, or burrowing under blankets.

Meet Jaxon at the Arizona Humane Society located at 9226 N. 13th Ave. His adoption fee is $40. For more information, call 602-997-7585 and ask for animal number A551235.

