Jaxon is a mellow guy who loves naps

When you reach an age where spending the day napping sounds like good times, it’s clear you aren’t ready for a lot of change. Losing your home, for example. Yet that’s precisely what happened to Jaxon whose family had to move, and the journey was too long for a cat to endure.

The 4-year-old tabby was suddenly uprooted from his serene dwelling place, where he had been since kittenhood, and found himself occupying a kennel at the shelter. Though it takes a moment to gain his trust, Jaxon warms up to be a docile cat who appreciates soft chin rubs and light brushing.

After years of research, this expert napper has come to the conclusion that a dog bed is the most comfortable place to sleep, but he’ll make do with an empty box, a cat hammock, or a cat condo if need be. He’d prefer a quiet home where he can spend his downtime hibernating in closets, warming his silky fur coat in a sunny window, or burrowing under blankets.

Meet Jaxon at the Arizona Humane Society located at 9226 N. 13th Ave. His adoption fee is $40. For more information, call 602-997-7585 and ask for animal number A551235.