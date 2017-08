Learn how to report blight

The city of Phoenix’s Neighborhood Services Department hosts a free “Code Compliance 101” class 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave.

Learn how to report blight, the code compliance process, and about the city’s volunteer programs. For more information or to register, call 602-534-4444.