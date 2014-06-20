Loveable poodle mix needs home

When Furby arrived at the Arizona Humane Society, he looked more like a mop than a poodle. Under the tangled, dirty, smelly fur revealed a charming, spunky and happy-go-lucky dog with a lot of love to give.

The puppy-like 7 year old enjoys life as much as people, and when he’s not prancing on walks or exploring the backyard, he enjoys sitting on laps or showing off the tricks he knows. He’s good with other pets and kids.

His portable size makes him the perfect tag-along friend for road trips, coffee dates or dinner on a dog-friendly patio.

Meet Furby at the Sunnyslope Campus, located at 9226 N. 13th Ave. His adoption fee is $200. For more information, call 602-997-7585 and ask for animal number A552773. If Furby has already been adopted by the time you visit the shelter, consider adopting one of the many other homeless pets by visiting www.azhumane.org.