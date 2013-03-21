New gallery opens at Heard Museum

“Beauty Speaks for Us,” an exhibition of more than 200 American Indian artworks, will be the inaugural exhibit in the Heard Museum’s new Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Grand Gallery, which opens Feb. 9. It is the first new gallery space to be opened at the museum is 11 years.

“Beauty Speaks for Us” will present works of American Indian art that span generations and cultures but share the transcendent quality of beauty. The exhibit will be open until April 2, and will showcase a wide variety of artistic media including pottery, textiles, jewelry, beadwork, functional art, paintings, basketry and carvings. The artwork is drawn from the Heard’s permanent collection as well as esteemed local collections including those of Nadine Basha, Carol Ann and Harvey Mackay, and Janis and Dennis Lyon. Many are being shown publicly for the first time.

Funding for the new 7,000-square-foot Grand Gallery at the Heard, 2301 N. Central Ave., was started by a $1.25 million grant from the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. Its opening culminates nearly eight months of reshaping, restructuring and modernizing two older gallery spaces. Featuring energy efficient technology and custom-designed casework, the gallery will further the Heard Museum’s ability to inspire and educate audiences about Native peoples and cultures.

A Feb. 9 evening gala will celebrate the opening of the exhibit and new gallery, and will feature complimentary champagne, live entertainment, appetizers and food stations. Tickets are $100, available at: http://heard.org/event/bespoke, or call Rebecca Simpson at 602-251-0245.