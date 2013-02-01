New Target store set to open July 19

Target has announced plans to open a new, flexible-format store on Sunday, July 23 in the former home of Sports Authority at 1625 E. Camelback Road. This new store will be Target’s first flexible-format location in Arizona.

Target’s flexible store design allows for stores in smaller locations with assortments that are tailored to meet the needs of local guests. The Phoenix flexible-format store will be approximately 50,000 square feet and will offer a mix of products for guests, including: men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel and accessories; health and beauty products; baby products; a curated selection of home products; and portable tech products and accessories.

The store also will carry a selection of fresh groceries, including healthy food options. Available services include Target Mobile and Order Pickup.

Look for a “soft” opening July 19. Store hours will be 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday (including the grand opening day on July 23). The first 1,500 guests that day will receive a complimentary reusable shopping bag.