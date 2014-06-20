Palo Verde festival features photographer

The Sunnyslope Historical Society hosts its annual Palo Verde Festival, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Sunnyslope Historical Society Museum, 737 E. Hatcher Road.

The program, which takes place in the adjacent courtyard of palo verde trees, will feature local photographer Joel Pearson, who will show his pictures of the wildlife, mountains and flora from the surrounding desert.

This presentation is free. Refreshment will be served. There also will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes, with proceeds supporting the historical society. For more information, call 602-331-3150.