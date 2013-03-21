Pet of the Month: Active husky is a natural athlete

The perfect day for Cinnamon needs only two ingredients: a ball and someone to throw it. The first one is easy and there’s much hope for the second.

This 2-year-old Alaskan Husky is a natural athlete and with her spunk and stamina, she would be an excellent companion for someone who enjoys hiking the trails, camping, going for morning jogs or perhaps long evening strolls at sunset.

Given up simply because her owner was moving, Cinnamon is already housetrained, leash trained and she has a firm grip on all the basic commands including “sit,” “down,” and “shake.” Cinnamon is the perfect family-oriented pet who adores showering kids with kisses. Her tail is always wagging when she meets new friends.

Cinnamon is available at the Arizona Humane Society’s Sunnyslope Campus, located at 9226 N. 13th Ave. Her adoption fee is $350. For more information call 602-997-7585 and ask for animal number A550042.

Cinnamon may have been adopted by the time you visit the shelter but there are many other pets just like her who need a forever home. See them all by visiting www.azhumane.org.