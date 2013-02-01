Pet of the Month: Shaw would make a great family dog

Shaw has heart-stopping good looks, accented by floppy ears. This social butterfly loves to know what everyone is doing and gets right into your business, sometimes even sitting on your lap to share a few slobbery kisses.

When he’s not enjoying a belly rub, Shaw is always up for a game of fetch and would enjoy a spacious yard and someone with a good throwing arm. He also loves walks and performing tricks for bits of hot dog.

This tall, lean, 9-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix is waiting for a home at the Arizona Humane Society, located at 9226 N. 13th Ave. His adoption fee is $50 and includes his neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccinations. For more information, call 602-997-7585 and ask for animal number A553669.