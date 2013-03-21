Recycle your boxes, Xmas tree in early January

For many, the holidays means opening presents packaged in recyclable cardboard. If you have just a few boxes, flatten and place them in your blue recycling container. If you have a large number of cardboard boxes, remove any packing materials and call Public Works customer service 602-262-7251. They will help you figure out what kind of equipment is needed to pick up the load.

In addition, residents have a couple of options for recycling a live Christmas tree. For a donation of $10, you can let the Madison Simis & Meadows Dads Club pick it up and take it away for you on Monday, Jan. 2. Just reserve your pick up online at http://simispats.com/product/xmas-tree-pickup, pay your $10 donation, and place your tree curbside no later than 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. The tree must be free of tinsel, nails and ornaments.

If you want to enjoy that piney scent a little longer and you have the ability to transport the tree yourself, the city’s Public Works Department also offers Phoenix residents a green way to take down their live Christmas trees. Trees and live wreaths can be dropped off for recycling at any of the participating Phoenix parks until Sunday, Jan. 8.

Participating parks include:

Mountain View Park, Seventh Avenue south of Peoria Avenue

Washington Park, 23rd and Maryland Avenues

Madison Park, 16th Street and Glenrosa Avenue

Los Olivos Park, 28th Street and Devonshire Avenue

Residents also may bring their Christmas trees to A to Z Equipment Rentals and Sales, 4050 E. Indian School Road (602-468-1188) or 15634 N. 32nd St. (602-553-4834), which will accept trees at no charge through Jan. 7. Drop-off hours are generally 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Dec. 31, when the locations close at noon.

Trees and wreaths should be cleared of any decorations, including tinsel and tree stands, and other hardware should also be removed before recycling. For more information, visit phoenix.gov/publicworks or call 602-262-7251.