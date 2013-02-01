Self-defense seminar for women on July 15

Registration is now being accepted to attend a one-day self-defense training seminar set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at Kharma Life Center, 700 W. Campbell Ave., Suite 1.

The training accepts registration from women ages 12 and older and will include: How to stay safe at work, home and during travel; strategies to handle confrontation; how to develop a “Winning Mindset”; how to control fear and panic in a crisis situation; and physical safety skills and techniques.

Fees for the seminar are: $49 pre-paid registration; $29 for children age 12 years and older (with a parent present); and $69 at the door. Proceeds benefit Save the Family Foundation of Arizona.

Register by visiting www.kharmalife.com, calling 602-795-9767, or in person at the center.