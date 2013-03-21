Seniors in need of medical equipment

The Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) operates the Kindness Closet at St. Joseph’s Hospital, located at 350 W Thomas Road. It provides much-need at home medical equipment for seniors who are dealing with injuries, illnesses, or issues relating to aging.

The Kindness Closet is a loaner closet that gives patients who are uninsured or underinsured access to items they may not be able to receive through Medicare or Medicaid. Items include wheelchairs, shower benches and chairs, bedside commodes, seated walkers, adult briefs and diapers, toilet seat risers, gait belt, Roho cushions, blood pressure monitors and scales.

“This is such an important service to the community,” said Kira McClinton, FSL transitional care program director. “There are so many patients who simply can’t afford the medications or equipment they need. We’re in need of donations and supplies now. If you or your company would like to help, we’d be incredibly grateful.”

If you’d like to assist the Kindness Closet, you can donate medical equipment and supplies or make a cash donation that will help purchase new supplies, provide patients with transportation to and from doctor’s appointments and assist with their prescriptions. Cash donations qualify for the Arizona charitable tax credit. Married couples may donate up to $800 and single people can donate up to $400, and receive a dollar-for-dollar write-off on their state taxes. Donations can made up to April 15, 2017, to qualify for the tax credit.

To schedule an appointment or make a donation, call McClinton at 602-406-1190.