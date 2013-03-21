Street fair celebrates 19 North’s vision

The 19 North Alliance is sponsoring a “Love Our Community” street fair on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the parking area of Open Door Fellowship, 8301 N. 19th Ave. This is a free, family-friendly event for everyone living, working and going to school in the 19 North area, which is along the 19th Avenue light rail route from Montebello to Dunlap avenues and surrounding neighborhoods.

Live music, free bounce houses, and activities are planned along with food trucks from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. A special part of the event begins at 9 a.m.: a pre-fair 19th Ave. cleanup effort. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. Gloves, tools, trash bags and other supplies will be provided. Three additional project teams will be needed to do some small painting and minor sign repair. RSVP for either the clean-up crew or paint crew in advance at info@19north.org so they can have the right amount of supplies ready.

“The ‘Love our Community’ event is really the launch of many more community-promoting events to come,” explains 19 North Chair Shannon McBride, who also is pastor of Fellowship and Community at Open Door. “We need to experience 19 North as a community to really build community.”

McBride further explains that a big part of the revitalization neighbors are calling for will come with collaboration. The “Love our Community” 19th Avenue Clean-Up & Street Fair is an organized and fun way to link arms and be involved in the change this community wants to see happen, she points out.

The 19 North Alliance was born late last year from this vision of collaboration to help make the area a safe, walkable destination with a sense of unity and vitality. Around the 19 North leadership table sit faith communities, Washington Elementary Schools (WESD), representatives from Councilman Daniel Valenzuela’s office, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, The Department of Commerce and Economic Development, City of Phoenix Neighborhood Services & Village Planning, Phoenix Police Department.

Other stakeholders include local businesses like Abrazo Central Campus, Valley Metro, Beatitudes Campus, Los Compadres, and others as well as several neighborhood associations including State Street, Royal Palm, and Washington Park.

For more information about the alliance and its mission, visit www.19North.org.