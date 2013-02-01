Sunnyslope Art Walk returns on Nov. 4

More than 60 vendors will display their talents and wares on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Sunnyslope Art Walk.

The event, sponsored by the Sunnyslope Village Alliance (SVA), runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sunnyslope High School, 35 W. Dunlap Ave. Admission is free.

Parking will be available at the Sunnyslope High east and swimming pool lots. Organizers are asking for a $3 parking donation with proceeds benefitting the Viking Town Diversity Club.

Attendees will enjoy shopping a variety of artist booths, including clever crafts, jewelry, paintings, wood working, and more. There also will be three stages of entertainment, including a stage just for youth performers, and food trucks to keep your energy up as you tour around the art walk.

“The Sunnyslope Village Alliance is pleased to bring the Art Walk back,” said SVA President Larry Macias, owner of Thirteenorth Grille. “The excitement from the community has really been inspiring. We look forward to this Art Walk and many more.”

Those attending may register for gift certificates from local businesses.

For more information, visit www.sunnyslopeartwalk.com.