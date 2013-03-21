Treating injuries out on the trail

The Central Arizona Mountain Rescue Association (CAMRA) hosts a Wilderness First Aid course, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11-12 at the North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 N. 7th St. It is for the outdoor enthusiast or trip leader who wants a basic level of first aid training for short trips with family, friends and outdoor groups. It also meets the ACA guidelines.

The class is 16 hours long (two days), and focuses on the basic skills of response and assessment, musculoskeletal injuries, environmental emergencies, survival, soft tissue injuries, and medical emergencies. Tuition is $155. You will receive a WFA certification.

To register, call Mike Englund at 623-692-1908 or e-mail WildernessMedicine@cox.net.