Volunteer tutors sought for schools

A local tutoring program is seeking Phoenix adults to go back to school and donate their time to make a significant impact on early literacy.

The OASIS Intergenerational Tutoring Program is for community members who are interested in sharing a love of reading with a child. By becoming a literacy mentor, you will support a student once a week for an hour during the school day to experience enjoyment and success in the skills of reading, writing, and communication. The program is as rewarding for adults as it is for children.

OASIS is a nonprofit organization that partners with the Madison School District to pair adults, who may or may not be retired, with students needing literacy support. This program serves kindergarten through fourth-grade children in four of the district’s elementary schools: Heights, Camelview, Rose Lane and Simis.

Tutors receive training by a reading specialist along with a tutor handbook, bag, and materials. The next tutor training will be held Sept. 25-27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Camelview Elementary, 2002 E. Campbell Ave.

For more information or to register for the training, contact Kim Gullo at kgullo@madisoned.org or 602-664-7285.