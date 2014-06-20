Add a little Irish to your Italian

Executive Chef Tomaso Maggiore of Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant is celebrating the Irish Catholic holiday by adding a colorful twist to his signature pasta entrées.

Just a few of the handcrafted specialty menu items that are “St. Patrick approved” include the “Spinach Tagliatelle San Patrizio” with handmade spinach pasta with fresh fava peas and artichokes ($21) and the “Gnocchi Fiorentina al Pesto Genovese” with potato dumplings, basil and pine nuts ($23).

These specialty dishes will be available only on Friday, March 17. However, Tomaso will integrate green pasta into some of his regular dishes until the end of the month.

Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant is located at 3225 E. Camelback Road. For more information, call 602-956-0836 or visit www.Tomasos.com.