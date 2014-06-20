Casa Añejo set to open by May 5

With the goal of opening on Friday, May 5, (aka Cinco de Mayo), Casa Añejo Tacos and Tequila, 5602 N. 7th St., will serve an all-day menu of modern, wood-fired twists on authentic Mexican fare.

Tucked inside The Colony shopping center (just across from Stock & Stable), Casa Añejo Tacos and Tequila seats approximately 150 indoors and an additional 50 on the outdoor patio. The kitchen is a central part of Casa Añejo, with storefront windows dividing the restaurant and kitchen, allowing guests to be part of the action.

The menu includes mall plates such as chicharróns topped with cotija cheese and hot sauce, or chorizo and papas (fingerling potato, eggplant, squash, pearl onion, almonds, feta, chorizo vinaigrette). Shared plates includes green chili queso fondito spiced with Phoenix’s own Schreiner’s chorizo, or a wood fired tlayuda, a traditional Oaxacan-style tostada that’s been quick-smoked inside a pizza oven. There are up to a dozen varieties of tacos, served on fresh-made tortillas and topped with everything from carne asada to duck carnitas, grilled octopus or crispy striped bass.

An extensive menu of premium Mexican spirits and craft cocktails have been developed and overseen by in-house mixologist Riley Jones, formerly of Okra and The Parlor.

Diners also can order from Casa Añejo’s standalone outdoor “curbside kitchen,” a wood-fired grill serving select to-go tacos plus Sonoran hotdogs, canned beer and bottled sodas. There is a custom guacamole bar outside as well.

There is a taco take-out menu, allowing guests to order their choice of taco meat by the pound, plus chips, salsa, guacamole and all the fixings to take home.

Casa Añejo is the latest dining destination from the Arizona-based Evening Entertainment Group, which includes adjacent hot spots Stock & Stable and Honor Amongst Thieves (upstairs). For more information, call 480-588-2908 or visit https://casaanejo.com.