Huss Brewing opens taproom in Uptown

Leah and Jeff Huss, the husband and wife team behind the Tempe-based Huss Brewing Co., announce the grand opening of the Huss Brewing Co. Taproom at Uptown Plaza on Friday, April 14.

Tucked inside this revitalized midcentury modern shopping center at the northeast corner of Camelback Road and Central Avenue, this all-new taproom will showcase an ever-changing selection of Huss’ award-winning, locally-crafted beers, including recipes brewed exclusively for this new location.

The Huss Brewing Co. Taproom at Uptown Plaza will serve an extensive selection of Huss’s locally canned beers, including all-new brews made just for the Taproom. Plus, following its 2016 acquisition of Papago Brewing Company, Huss Brewing will also pour a variety of Papago beers, such as the bestselling Papago Orange Blossom mandarin wheat beer.

Wash is all down with Huss’s house-made bar bites such as Warm Goat Cheese & Prosciutto Dip or Croque Monsieur toast. Or order food to go from one of the Huss Taproom’s Uptown Plaza neighbors, such as Flower Child, Lou Malnati’s Pizza, Shake Shack, or Zookz Sandwiches, and enjoy the food inside the taproom or on Huss Brewing’s expansive (and pet-friendly) patio.

The Huss Brewing Co. Taproom is located at 252 E. Camelback Road, across the courtyard from Lou Malnati’s. Hours are expected to be 3-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-9 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit www.hussbrewing.com/taproom.