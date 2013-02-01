Learn to make perfect cocktails

With the holiday season almost here, it’s time to learn how to make cocktails perfect to share with family and friends for all of your holiday parties and gatherings. What better way to learn take your cocktail skills to the next level than by taking The Bar Exam at Honor Amongst Thieves.

This all-new monthly cocktail class hosted at Honor Amongst Thieves, 5540 N. 7th St., takes guests on a three-cocktail tour. Learn about the history of each tasty tipple and sip on three cocktails each featuring a different spirit. Learn how to make unique cocktails with each and receive a recipe card to take home.

The Bar Exam will occur at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. Upcoming classes include Dec. 13 and Jan. 10. Each class costs $35 per person and includes three recipe cards and cocktails, plus small bites to enjoy while learning the tricks of the trade. Space is limited, so guests need to call in advance to book their table.

Honor Amongst Thieves is located upstairs from Stock & Stable. For more information, call 602-313-1001 or visit www.honoraz.com.